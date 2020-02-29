Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 17,051 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 494,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,801,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.