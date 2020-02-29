Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 5,234 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $71.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.