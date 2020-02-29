Mackay Shields LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

