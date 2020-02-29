Mackay Shields LLC Buys 68,135 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,135 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $22,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $146.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

