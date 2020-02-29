Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Incyte worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.85.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $2,231,150. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

