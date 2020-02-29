Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,424 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

