Mackay Shields LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,514 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3,790.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PulteGroup by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after purchasing an additional 986,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 928,711 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in PulteGroup by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 820,556 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

