Mackay Shields LLC Has $16.04 Million Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 175.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,126 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.