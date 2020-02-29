Mackay Shields LLC Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,922 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.06% of Iqvia worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iqvia from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.84.

IQV opened at $139.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $130.77 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.