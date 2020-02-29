Mackay Shields LLC Has $18.17 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.22% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $18,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

