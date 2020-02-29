Mackay Shields LLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,916 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of ED opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

