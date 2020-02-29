Mackay Shields LLC Has $21.89 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of Entergy worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 87.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $116.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In related news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

