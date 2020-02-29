Mackay Shields LLC Increases Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,701 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.43% of PBF Energy worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 73,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,084,214 shares of company stock valued at $91,023,449. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.