Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.40% of AutoNation worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

