Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 95,874 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 218.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of KLA worth $24,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KLA by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in KLA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,221 shares of company stock worth $1,347,823 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

KLAC stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

