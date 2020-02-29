Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Synopsys worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 942,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

