Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

