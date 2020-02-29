Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 843.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,453 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,089,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $76,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

