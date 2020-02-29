Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $162.17 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.83.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

