Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Teleflex worth $23,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX opened at $335.02 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.42.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.