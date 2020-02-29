Mackay Shields LLC Sells 13,985 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.