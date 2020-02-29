Mackay Shields LLC Sells 20,120 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.24% of Arrow Electronics worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

