Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,118 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

Shares of LLY opened at $126.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,015,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock worth $174,432,582. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

