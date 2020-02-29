Mackay Shields LLC Sells 7,636 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.07% of Hershey worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $143.99 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

