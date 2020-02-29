Maecenas Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

