Magnum (MGM) Market Cap Tops $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02612272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00135009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

