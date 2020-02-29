Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Short Interest Update

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 1,847,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.