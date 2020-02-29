Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 53.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $36.93. 1,847,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.77. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

