Maincoin (MNC) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $653,823.00 and $3,865.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00482770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.06493008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030207 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. Maincoin's official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

