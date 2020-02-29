Maker Market Capitalization Tops $551.57 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Maker has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $551.57 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for about $558.72 or 0.06458388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00483424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00068369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030395 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001395 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,211 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, GOPAX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX, BitMart, Ethfinex, OasisDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.