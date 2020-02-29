Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Update

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 926,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBUU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,787,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

