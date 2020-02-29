Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 406,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $153,718.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,802,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 452,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 210,650 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 393,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMI traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $31.96. 143,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,553. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

