Mariner Investment Group LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mariner Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 8.1% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,491,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

