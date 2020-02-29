Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 30th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $2.50 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $131.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

