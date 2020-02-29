MARK.SPACE Market Cap Tops $534,369.00 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, COSS and BTC-Alpha. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $534,369.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000687 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000751 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

