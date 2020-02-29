MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,108,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,756,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $324.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.20. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $222.31 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

