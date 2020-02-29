Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,140 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $55,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

