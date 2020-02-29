Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 197.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of Enstar Group worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Enstar Group stock opened at $178.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $158.72 and a 52-week high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

