Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.90% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter worth about $810,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $453.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

