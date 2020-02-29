Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

Shares of SAFM opened at $123.56 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.72 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

