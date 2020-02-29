Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.30% of Calavo Growers worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

In other news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

