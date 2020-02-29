Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $76,419 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

