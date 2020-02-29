Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.39% of 1st Source worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in 1st Source by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in 1st Source by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 1st Source by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRCE shares. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $42.05 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

