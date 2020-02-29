Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.45% of Saul Centers worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Saul Centers by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BFS opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.90. Saul Centers Inc has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFS. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

