Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.46% of PC Connection worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PC Connection by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PC Connection by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PC Connection by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

