Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,873 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $55.79 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

