Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Steris were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $158.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

