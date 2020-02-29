Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.84% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $628.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 53,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $590,502.08. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLDD. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

