Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.58% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after buying an additional 65,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBA opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 27.10%. Research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

