Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 15,400 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.80% of National CineMedia worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $642.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.69.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 144.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

